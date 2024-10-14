Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,700 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,647,000 after buying an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after buying an additional 95,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 179.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

