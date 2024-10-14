Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,000 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,730,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,513,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,277,958 shares of company stock worth $49,483,150 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

