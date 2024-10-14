Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 427,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 668,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,374,000 after buying an additional 380,319 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX opened at $31.32 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

