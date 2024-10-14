Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.85 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.