Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $635,000 Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SJW Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Trading Up 1.9 %

SJW opened at $57.45 on Monday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

