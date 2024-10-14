Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $270,709.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,168,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,510.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,453.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $270,709.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,168,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,510.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,475 in the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NYSE:QS opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

