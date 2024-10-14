Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in PJT Partners by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

PJT stock opened at $144.23 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

