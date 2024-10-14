Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.