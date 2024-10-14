Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 28,100 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

