Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth $15,042,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712,398.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,913.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $67,712,398.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,061 shares of company stock worth $15,071,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 2.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.