Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $68.77 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HY shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.