Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.47 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

