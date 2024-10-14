Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $203.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

