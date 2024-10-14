iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.