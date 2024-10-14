iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $127.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $127.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

