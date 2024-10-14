iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,335,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after buying an additional 285,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ACWI opened at $120.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $120.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.