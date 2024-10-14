iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 68,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

