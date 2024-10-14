iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $155.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

