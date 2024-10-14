Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $138.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

