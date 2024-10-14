Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

