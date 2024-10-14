Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,400 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 408.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $160.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.