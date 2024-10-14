Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,518 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 259.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after acquiring an additional 323,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $135.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $135.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

