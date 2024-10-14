Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,300 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $63.82 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

