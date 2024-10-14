Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,708 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 257.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Newmont were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Newmont by 296.0% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after buying an additional 1,088,742 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

