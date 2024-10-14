Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 543.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 52.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after buying an additional 280,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 29.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

