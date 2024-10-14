Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

