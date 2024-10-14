Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Welltower were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

