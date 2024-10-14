Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

CDNS stock opened at $282.39 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average is $286.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

