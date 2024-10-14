Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 414.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exelon were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Exelon stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

