Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,294 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 308.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $378.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.19.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

