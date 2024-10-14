Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,300 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 425.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.