Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 800 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

NYSE PSA opened at $342.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

