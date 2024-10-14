Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

