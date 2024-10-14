Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 321.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $149.44 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. KeyCorp raised DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,337 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.