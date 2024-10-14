Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 413.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,539 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $83.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

