Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,478,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.3 %

FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $2,043.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,821.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,529.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.