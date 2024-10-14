Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $393,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $190.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.65. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

