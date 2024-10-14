Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $420,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 495.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $605.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $566.07 and its 200 day moving average is $524.36. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

