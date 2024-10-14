Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $430,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 288.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $74.15 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

