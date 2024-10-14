Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $106,990,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

