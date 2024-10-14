Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $452,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sempra were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Company Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

