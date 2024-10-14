Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $526,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 551.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $551.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.08 and its 200-day moving average is $545.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

