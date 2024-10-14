Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $674,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

ICE opened at $162.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

