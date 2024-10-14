Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 204,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.13.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $456.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $457.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.