Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $734,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 971.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $467.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.07 and its 200 day moving average is $393.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $469.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

