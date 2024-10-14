Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 256.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $155.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

