Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 401.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

