Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 647.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ventas were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

VTR opened at $62.95 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -157.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.99%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

