Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 423.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.8% in the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,259,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.63.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,962 shares of company stock worth $27,289,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

