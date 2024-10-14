Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $562,000 in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

